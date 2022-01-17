Robert Lloyd Patterson, 85, of Holt, Missouri, passed away January 14, 2022. A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, with a service to follow at Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Kearney, Missouri. A burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kearney, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Beacon of Hope Hospice.
Robert was born June 30, 1936, to Harold and Hazel Patterson in Kansas City, Kansas. He graduated from Wyandotte High School. Robert was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kearney and was an engineer for Union Pacific Railroad for over 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, and parents.
He is survived by his children, Rodd (Leslie) Patterson, Cathy (Steve) Lowe, Adam (Jennifer Nam) Patterson, and Sandra (Joe) Claypool; brother, Dale Patterson; sister Margaret (Charles) Roush; five grandchildren; and his special friend, Pat Mahler.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO (816) 628-4411
