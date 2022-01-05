With heavy hearts, we announce that Robert S Butts of Smithville, MO, flew his jet airplane to Heaven on Jan. 2, 2022, at the age of 61.
Rob was born in Windsor, MO on July 15, 1960. His battle with colon cancer and subsequent medical complications showed his courage in facing life challenges with grace and dignity.
Rob was born on July 15, 1960, in Windsor, Missouri to Pastor Bill Butts and wife Maxine. Big sister, Janice, welcomed his homecoming with enthusiasm and joy – she was thrilled to finally have a little brother! Bill Butts was a Methodist pastor in Windsor; his ministry would take him to numerous communities to serve over the years to come. As time went on, the family settled in South Kansas City, MO, which is where Rob spent his grade-school through early adult years making lifelong friends and memories.
Rob had a love for airplanes, even as a child. In church one day he subtly (but purposefully) flew a paper airplane across the sanctuary – then was quietly reprimanded by the pastor (his dad). The congregation chuckled amongst themselves at this sweet, young boy who meant no harm — he simply loved airplanes. Janice could see that Rob’s love of planes was here to stay. She gave Rob and one of his best friends a one-time flying lesson for them to experience an actual flight. That was it! Rob was hooked and knew that he would fly airplanes for his career and life’s passion.
Rob graduated from UCM (then Central Missouri State University) in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science Degree from the School of Aviation. He became a flight instructor, helping many young aviators build confidence and expertise in flying. Before long, Rob achieved his goal of “flying for one of the Major Airlines” as a First Officer: US. Airways (Now American Airlines). He worked extremely hard to build his career and helped many others along the way by sharing his guidance, experiences of life as a pilot and knowledge of the various aircrafts.
While building his career, Rob was also building a family. He became a father to Brandon and Cassidy with his previous wife, Lisa (Tobitsch). He was a wonderful, patient, compassionate dad who set a great example of how to live a good and honorable life. He adored and gave his all to his kids. Around this time, Rob started the “Golden Retriever Legacy” with Cody, then Copper, and Casey and Charlie would follow. He loved his goldens and they loved him — he will always be the “Golden Whisperer."
As time went on, Rob met the love of his life, Marcia (Klostermann), in Jan, 2012 through a mutual friend. They had a tremendous amount in common and decided to marry, merging their lives and families. Rob was always thoughtful and caring — he made sure that the house would be accommodating to Spencer, Marcia’s son with disabilities. He built a top-grade wheelchair ramp in a day and made modifications around the home. Rob and Marcia were married on June 22, 2013, with their children as attendants. Rob always commented that their wedding day was one of the best days of his life. As a blended family of six, daily life was full and quite exciting. Rob and Marcia flowed as a couple who seemed to have been together forever. In addition to numerous domestic trips and travels, the family flew to France in 2017, taking in Paris and the Normandy Coast. The kids said that the Beaches of Normandy were the best WWII History Class they could have ever taken.
Rob was a man who never knew a stranger. He could talk to anyone as if he knew them for years. People loved and adored him, knowing that this was a special man who had it all; a loving heart, charisma, wisdom, talent, good looks and a lovely spunk & wit about him.
Rob loved: summer vacations in Frisco Co., creating masterpieces of beautiful seafood and meats on the Traeger & grilling, traveling & new adventures, biking, snow skiing, boating on Smithville Lake, a hearty cup of coffee, a great drop of wine, heartfelt chats around the fire pit with friends & family, time in the cockpit with his co-pilots, his PUMC Church Family, music of all kinds (especially Neil Diamond), fixing anything that was broken (even things that weren’t), wood working in his meticulous shop, working with Marcia to care for their home & family, mowing the lawn on his John Deere tractor or snow plowing the driveway (and the neighbors’ drives as well). The list goes on and on. Most importantly, Rob Loved his entire family and his dear friends. He loved life.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Maxine Butts; stepfather, Al; aunt, Bobbie Buckner; aunt, Betty Harris; aunt, Mildred Davies; and uncle, Ramon Butts.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia Klostermann; son, Brandon; daughter, Cassidy; stepson, Spencer Habben; stepdaughter, Jade Habben; his sister, Janice (Harold) Sprague; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Celebration of life service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 15, at First United Methodist Church in Kearney, MO with visitation prior from 10 – 11:20 a.m.
Rob always commented that his love of flying brought him closer to God. In lieu of flowers, family & friends are asked to contribute to a newly established Captain Robert Butts Aviation Scholarship at the University of Central Missouri, in memory and honor of Rob: ucmfoundation.org/give/butts.
His legacy will continue.
