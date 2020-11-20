Robert S. Shaffer, 89, of Kearney, Mo, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. He was born in the Kansas City area April 10, 1931.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Jeanne Shaffer, his older brother John D Shaffer Jr, younger brother Roy Shaffer and sister Ellen Harden.
He leaves his present wife of 30 years Darline Shaffer, his brother Bill Shaffer (Barbara), his children Steve Shaffer, Mitchell Shaffer (Serena), Terry Evans (Kenneth), Rita Deckard (Ron), Cheri Clark (Scott), with 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Bob served in the Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Alaska at a radar station during his tour of duty.
After which, he worked for the Gas Service Company for 38 years. He was a welder out of the Lee's Summit division and a supervisor in Liberty through his retirement.
Bob organized and bowled in leagues since the 1950s. He ran McBowl Pro-Bowl Shop and Gladstone Bowl's Pro Shop for years. He was voted into the American Bowling Congress Hall of Fame June 2004. On Dec. 1, 1968 he bowled a 300 game for an 823 series.
Bob was an avid fisherman. He was a rifle and bow hunter. He enjoyed gardening and making his own wine.
We will miss his good humor and love of life.
Graveside services were held Friday, Nov. 20, at Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty, Mo.
Donations can be made in his name to the American Heart Association.
