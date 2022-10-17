Robert Wayne "Bob" Flora Sr., 84, a longtime Liberty resident, began his journey into eternal life on October 14, 2022. He was in the comfort of his home surrounded by family and friends.
Bob was born into this life on June 22, 1938, in Hoagland, Indiana, the seventh of eight children of Josephine Harrod Flora and Robert Cassel Flora. Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by five siblings.
Bob graduated from Decatur (Indiana) High School in 1956. He then joined the U.S. Air Force where he met the love of his life, Vicki Owen. They were married August 22, 1959, and were blessed with three handsome boys and one beautiful daughter.
Bob worked for Pleasant Valley Baptist Church as the Facilities Manager for 20 years. He taught an adult Sunday school class at the church for eight years. Bob also worked as a bus driver for the Liberty School District for 20 years. He was active with his boys in Scouting and was an Honorary Warrior of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. Bob also enjoyed playing overhand softball on "The Bank Team" in Liberty.
Bob leaves his wife of 63 years, Vicki; children, Patrick Dean (Cassie), Robert Wayne Jr. (Clarissa), Jeffrey Scott (Karla) and Beverly Jo Couch (Jeffrey); 24 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elsie Flora Van Vranken of Florida and Rosie Flora Lister of Arizona; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. He was a man of great wisdom and humor, and will be missed by all who had the honor to know him.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Bob's life at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 North State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial with military honors will follow in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.