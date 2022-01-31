Robyn Dianne Simpson (McCleery), 58, died on January 14, 2022 after a long illness.
Robyn was born on March 4, 1963 in Smithville, MO to Ronald V. and Roberta McCleery. In 1981 she graduated from Winnetonka High School and later earned her Associate’s degree from Maple Woods Community College. She went on to complete the radiologic technologist school at North Kansas City Hospital, where she was employed for 35 years.
Robyn married James Simpson in 1992 where they lived in Liberty, MO raising their son and daughter. Robyn enjoyed gardening, helping her son’s Boy Scout troop, being a Girl Scout troop leader, and welcoming foreign exchange students into their home who she considered her “bonus” children.
Robyn is preceded in death by her father, Ronald V. McCleery.
Robyn is survived by her immediate family, husband, James Simpson, Liberty, MO, son, Lucas Simpson, Omaha, NE, and daughter, Carly Simpson, Kansas City, MO. Additionally, she is survived by her mother, Roberta McCleery, Kansas City, MO, her brother, Roy McCleery, Kansas City, MO, sister, Rosemary Turner, Sugar Creek, MO and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition at multiplesystematrophy.org or any animal shelter of your choice.
The family would like to thank staff members at Kansas City Hospice too numerous to mention as well as private caregivers and family and friends who helped Robyn and the family travel this long road.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Sat., March, 5, 2022 with a funeral following at Newcomer’s White Chapel Funeral Home and Cemetery, 6600 NE Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119.
