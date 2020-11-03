Roger Dale Williams, Sr., 64, of Liberty, died on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held at at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at Blue Mound Cemetery, Dawn, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mound Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
