Roma Carol Penton passed away Aug. 2, 2022, and is survived by her mother, Laura; husband, Jim (Hedrick); daughter, Shelby; bonus-sons, Travis and Tyler; and grandchildren, Kambrie, Samantha, Roman, Bruno, Mila, Evelynn and Finnan.
She was predeceased by her father, Ray; and brother, Michael.
Roma was born in Macon, MO on Nov. 23, 1956, an auspicious day that has often co-hosted Thanksgiving.
Roma graduated high school in Liberty, MO in 1975. In the fall of 1975, Roma attended Northwest Missouri State University, and the University of Missouri at Kansas City’s dental hygiene program, graduating in 1979.
Roma was a leader in the Kansas City dental hygiene community as a past president of the UMKC dental hygiene alumni association and is a well-loved hygienist who worked on the Plaza and in Parkville at Burns Dental Care.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church. Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the church.
Flowers may be sent to Pine Ridge at 7600 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, MO 64153, or Roma requested that donations in her name be sent to LevelUp Kids or CaringBridge.
Memories of Roma and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
