Ronald Dale Ives, 84, died on December 7, 2022, after a fall. He will be remembered for his love of sports and his positive influence on the many students and athletes that he worked with during his education career. He was known for smoking his pipe and for his love of the NWMSU Bearcats.
Ron was born to Mabel Chrystel (Nielsen) and Roger Dale Ives on November 13, 1938, on the family farm in Rolfe, Iowa. He was the first of three children and was given the honor of naming his sister, Becki, and brother, Jeff. Ron graduated from Des Moines Township School and went to Buena Vista College on a basketball scholarship. After a year, he transferred to Northwest Missouri State College, where he left the hardwood and joined the football team. He was named to the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association all-conference team.
Ron met Judith Kay Hoffelmeyer in college and they married soon after his graduation. He began his teaching and coaching career at Polo High School before moving to Liberty (Mo.) High School, where he remained for the rest of his career. He taught physical education and driver’s education while coaching football and track & field. Early in his career, he received a Master’s of Education at Central Missouri State University. After several years coaching, Ron was appointed Athletic Director of the Liberty school district and was proud to help the sports program grow, adding soccer and many girls’ sports as an enthusiastic supporter of Title IX. Upon his retirement, the Ron Ives Invitational Track & Field meet was established and is still held annually.
Ron met Karen Colwell after he left teaching. They married in 2004 and embarked on a life together including travel, and he was never happier than when he visited his grandkids. In his later years, he enjoyed golf and watching the Bearcats, Chiefs, Royals and any sports team that had a competition.
Over the years, Ron received many cards, calls and invitations from those he coached, confirming the connection they had and the impact he had on them. He felt it was both a responsibility and an honor to help them mature and excel in their lives.
Ron is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Angelia (Ives) Holleb (Tom) and son, Travis (Stephanie); stepdaughter, Dawn O’Neill (Dennis); grandchildren, Peyton Holleb, Grace Holleb, Lucas Ives, Nastasha King (Colin), Ciara O’Neill; three great-grandchildren; sister, Rebecca Kaiser (Kurt); and brother, Jeffery Ives (Becky).
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Ives; and parents.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Ron’s life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
