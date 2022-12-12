Ronald Dale Ives, 84, died on December 7, 2022, after a fall. He will be remembered for his love of sports and his positive influence on the many students and athletes that he worked with during his education career. He was known for smoking his pipe and for his love of the NWMSU Bearcats.

Ron was born to Mabel Chrystel (Nielsen) and Roger Dale Ives on November 13, 1938, on the family farm in Rolfe, Iowa. He was the first of three children and was given the honor of naming his sister, Becki, and brother, Jeff. Ron graduated from Des Moines Township School and went to Buena Vista College on a basketball scholarship. After a year, he transferred to Northwest Missouri State College, where he left the hardwood and joined the football team. He was named to the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association all-conference team.

