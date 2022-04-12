Ronald J. Ferguson, 81, of Kearney, Missouri, peacefully passed away to join his Lord and Savior and Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
The middle child of five, Ron was born on January 1, 1941, in Dodge County Nebraska, to David W. and Laura L. (Olson) Ferguson. In his early life he had numerous adventures on the family farm with his brothers and sisters (Charles, Izitta, Connie and Cindy) before moving to Fremont, Nebraska, where he graduated from high school. There he met his sweetheart, Mary Lou, and they shared 60 loving and precious years together.
Ron served in the United States Air Force before beginning his career in aviation maintenance, ultimately retiring from Trans World Airlines into a life of service, where he found his true calling and greatest satisfaction. He joyfully spent his time serving others, whether spent preparing donuts and coffee between church services, gleefully being the “trash man” at bible school, volunteering at the Kearney Food Pantry, assisting friends, neighbors, and strangers without pause, or managing volunteer teams for Habitat for Humanity, and so much more.
A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he deeply loved Mary Lou, their two children Rhonda (Jeff) Schuldt and John, five grandchildren (Kyle, Skyler, Austin (Taylar), Morgan, and Ava), and three great grandchildren (Ryder, Hunter, and Colten). He was beloved by everyone who knew him, and he will be eternally missed.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held Saturday, May 7, at Kearney Community Covenant Church 1820 S Jefferson St, Kearney, MO 64060. A visitation will be at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ron’s honor to the Kearney Food Pantry (https://www.kearneyfoodpantry.com/), the Alzheimer’s Association-Heart of America Chapter (https://www.alz.org/kansascity?set=1), or Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity (https://trumanhabitat.org/)
