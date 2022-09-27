Ronald L. Wolfe (Ron) 86, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully with his family by his side September 17, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House.
He was born June 18, 1936, in Brock, NE, to William Edgar Jr. and Leta Jane (Cook) Wolfe. Ron married Roberta Joyce Michaelis April 15, 1962. She preceded him in death on December 2, 1996.
Ron was a graduate of Shubert High School in Shubert, NE, class of 1956. After high school, Ron attended Trade School in Milford, NE. In November 1956, he joined the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. Ron was awarded the distinction of life membership in December 2001. He was the owner Ron L. Wolfe Painting with 65+ years in the industry.
Ron was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints in Liberty, MO since 1988.
Surviving him is a brother, Lawrence D. Wolfe of Humboldt, NE; sister-in-law, Janet Steckman of Russell, KS; 3 daughters, Rhonda Paulette of Kansas City, MO, Renee Knoch of Liberty, MO, Regina Tucker & son-in-law, Chad Tucker, of Kansas City, MO; 3 grandchildren, Morgan Knoch of Olathe, KS, Jaiden Knoch of Kansas City, MO and Amber Tucker of Kansas City, MO; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Charles Wolfe. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kansas City Hospice. Services will be announced at a later date.
