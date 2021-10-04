Ronald Lawrence “Foots” Diebold, 84, of Smithville, MO, passed away, September 25, 2021.
Survivors: children, Roxanne Compton and husband Gary, Larry Diebold, Dan Diebold and wife Carol, and Rhonda Martin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Tommy, Frankie, Richard, Kenny, Steve; sisters, Kathy, Mary Francis, Deloris and Joann.
Graveside Service: 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 18, at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.