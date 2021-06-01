Rose Eileen Alverson passed away on May 26, 2021. Eileen was born Dec. 14, 1929 to the late Edwin and Mamie Baur in Marble Hill, Missouri. She was fifth in a family of one boy and five girls. She had reached the age of 91.
Eileen is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Marvon; parents, Edwin and Mamie; siblings, John Baur, Mildred Steimkie, Fern Palmer and Dorothy Martin. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Alverson, Sandy Alverson and Mitzi Jaskinia; one grandson, Jeff Jaskinia; one sister, Naomi Eads and many relatives and friends.
She will be greatly missed.
The family asks that in place of flowers, donation be made to the Missouri P.E.O. Outreach Fund. Checks can be sent to Mitzi Jaskinia (Chapter President) at 4609 N.E. 102nd Court, Kansas City, Missouri 64156.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Lexington Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245.
