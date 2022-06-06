Rose Marie Cantlon Shepherd of Liberty, MO, died on May 31, 2022, at her home in Liberty.
Rosie, as she was known to her family and friends, was born in Clarksburg, MO, on September 12, 1930. In 1933, the Cantlons moved to Liberty, where she attended kindergarten, elementary, junior and senior high schools as well as William Jewell College. Rosie married her high school sweetheart, Stewart Shepherd, on October 17, 1951, at Liberty Methodist Church, where she was a member.
With Stewart’s military service came moves to California and then to Newfoundland, Canada, 1952-54, where their first daughter was born. They lived in Lawrence, KS, 1955-58, while Stewart completed his degree in architecture at the University of Kansas. In 1963 they returned to Liberty, where they raised their two daughters and remained, making Liberty their home. Rosie was ahead of her time with her thinking about the importance of conservation, respecting the environment and the preservation of wildlife. She was an accomplished gardener and enjoyed 10 years as a volunteer at Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary in Liberty.
She was open-minded and insightful with considerable common sense. Rosie was a good listener. She enjoyed trying international cuisines. She was a classy woman who took pride in her appearance, and she always looked dazzling and creatively dressed. She had an excellent design sense. She brought grace and light to lives she touched.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Grace Cantlon; and three brothers, Reyburn Cantlon, Dr. R. Jerry Cantlon and A.B. Cantlon.
Her survivors include her husband of 70 years, Stewart; daughters, Sharman Shepherd (husband Ron Crawford) of Bella Vista, AR, and Sara Shepherd (husband Dr. Amer Hassan) of Kirkland, WA; granddaughter, Colleen Howard; two great-grandchildren, Timothy and Alana Cook; and one great-great-granddaughter, Mikayla Rose Strough, all in the Kansas City area; and other family members, especially her beloved and special niece, Diana Cantlon Brown.
Private interment will be at a later date. Contributions are suggested to Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, Liberty, MO, or Wayside Waifs animal shelter of Kansas City, MO.
Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home of Liberty.
