RoseAnna Williams, 87, of Liberty, MO, passed away Jan. 18, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Private family services are planned at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Road, Leavenworth, KS.
RoseAnna was born March 12, 1933 in Gentryville, Missouri to Horace Payne Robertson and Agnes (Culp) Robertson. She graduated from Pattonsburg High School. RoseAnna was joined in marriage to Billy Gene Williams on Oct. 14, 1953. They raised their family of five in the Liberty area. She enjoyed babysitting and took care of children throughout the neighborhood. RoseAnna was also a talented seamstress and worked for Worlds Of Fun for several years making their costumes. She was a member of the Liberty United Methodist Church. RoseAnna and Billy were Cub Scout leaders and she also participated in the Girl Scouts and Bluebirds. She enjoyed making pottery, sewing, and painting – anything to do with crafts. RoseAnna also had a green thumb and plants flourished under her care.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Billy Gene Williams; her son, Randy Williams; and her brothers, Donald Robertson of Maryville, MO, and Edsel Robertson of Albany, MO.
RoseAnna is survived by her siblings, Patsy Stonebraker of Lincoln, NE, and Larry Robertson (Cathie) of Kidder, MO; her children, Debbie Smith (Eddie), Donna Arnold (Christopher), Todd Williams (Marcella), and Earl Williams (Sharon); her 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends.
Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home.
