Roseland "Kay" Lewis (Ellington), 78, of Kearney, Missouri passed away at North Kansas City Hospital on June 23, 2021. Kay was born on Oct. 4, 1942 in Linden (now Gladstone), Missouri to Lloyd and Edith Ellington. Kay and her husband Robert were married on January 2, 1970 and enjoyed 51 years together. During her life, Kay worked for KC Booth, The Gower Chicken Farm and Kearney School District. Kay was loved by many and many called her Mom or Grandma.
Kay is survived by her husband Robert Lewis, her children Roxann Elkington (Stuart), Terry Leach, Tammy Brown (Chris), Jessie Lewis; 5 grandkids, 13 great grandkids, 1 great great grandson, and her brother Neil Ellington.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Darol Ellington and her grandson Christopher Lewi.
