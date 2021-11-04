Rosemary Occhipinti, 65 of Trimble, Mo formerly of Gladstone, MO, passed away November 2, 2021.
Rosemary is survived by her sons, Sal Occhipinti and wife Terrann and Saverio Occhipinti and wife Gina; grandchildren, Jordan, Jonathan and Dominic; great-grandson Vincent; her better half, George Corriz and his family; other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 6, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
