Ross H. Porter, 101, of Liberty, MO, passed away on February 3, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones.
Ross was born on February 2, 1921, to Neil and Olive (Bailey) Porter. He was raised on a farm in Holt, MO, and then worked for the railroad in North Kansas City. In 1942, Ross was enlisted in the United States Army and served overseas in the European Theater of WWII. He was field commissioned to 2nd lieutenant in January of 1945, and decorated with 4 bronze stars, 3 purple hearts, a theater campaign medal, and victory medal. After the war, he resumed his work for the railroad and then farmed in Kidder and Liberty, Mo. Ross soon met the love of his life, Dorothy Walters, and they were wed in 1949. In 1952, they welcomed their son, Marvin.
After retiring from farming, Ross continued to work, running a lawn care and snow removal business in Liberty from 1989 – 2019, retiring at the age of 98. He also drove cars for the KC Auto Auction for 20 years. Ross enjoyed spending time in his garden and always enjoyed the fresh tomatoes it produced. He loved his grandchildren dearly, never missing a gymnastics meet, horse show, baseball game, graduation, or wedding.
Ross was preceded in death by Dorothy, his wife of 67 years, sister Hilma Smith, and daughter-in-law Teresa (Ausmus) Porter. He is survived by his son Marvin Porter, grandchildren Aaron (Elaine) Porter, Shellie (Ethan) Huff, Larissa (Travis) McClard, Brandon (Josie) Porter, and great grandchildren Jacob Bush, Emily Bush, Ashtyn Porter, Kenzey McClard, and Lainey McClard.
The visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. on February 8, 2022, the service immediately following at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, located at 208 S Jefferson, Kearney, MO 64060.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ross’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.
