Roxi Kay James
1957-2021
Roxi Kay James, 63, Smithville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
She was born July 9, 1957 in Saint Joseph, Missouri to Elmer “EG” and Dorothy “Betty” (Manville) Brown.
She married William “Bill” E. James on Dec. 4, 1987. He survives of the home.
She worked at Sylvan Learning Center of Gladstone, Missouri for 22 years.
Roxi enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, counseling foster families and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Margot Dishon; and brother-in-law, John Dishon.
Additional survivors include daughter, Courtney Pippin (Jeff); grandchildren Aiden and Avery Pippin; siblings, Vicki Cantu, Becki Moore, David Brown (Pam), Lori Manville (Chris), Juli Crenshaw (Steve); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell services were held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family gathered before the service at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
