Roy Dean Medlen, 92, formerly of Kearney, died August 18, 2020.
Services were Saturday, August 22, at Northern Hills Baptist Church, 17211 NE 180th Street, Holt, MO 64048. Burial: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the church. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com.
Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
