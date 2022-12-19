Roy Lee Prentice, 89, of Excelsior Springs, MO, passed away December 13, 2022. He was laid to rest in New Hope Cemetery outside of Holt, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Roy was born April 20, 1933, in Harlem, MO. He graduated from high school and joined the Army, where he served in Germany. Roy married Edith McEntire on June 10, 1955. They raised their family in Liberty. Roy worked as a welder. He loved hunting and fishing and was an active member of his church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Bill, Doc, Delbert, Bonnie, Betty, Margie and Millie.
Roy is survived by his wife, Edith Prentice; his daughter, Pam (Prentice) Wynn; and his son, Douglas Prentice; his grandchildren, Stephanie (Wynn) Hull, Matthew Wynn, Camille Prentice, Chad Prentice, and Christopher Frieben; as well as several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
