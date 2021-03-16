It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Roy William Wyatt Jr. (75) on March 14, 2021. Roy left this world with his wife and daughter by his side after a short battle with cancer.
He worked in auto sales for nearly 50 years, 37 of which were spent at Kindred Chevrolet in Smithville, MO. His kind and honest nature kept generations of families coming back to see him.
The most important thing in Roy’s life was his family. He was a devoted husband to Brenda, and a doting father to Ashley.
If you knew Roy, one word is all you need to describe him; Kind. He never met a stranger.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Roy Sr.; stepfather, Harold; and brother, Andrew.
He is survived by his wife Brenda and daughter Ashley; brother, Dale; several nieces and nephews; and a loving extended family.
A celebration of Roy’s life will be held in the spring of 2021; details yet to come.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you to donate to the Professional Skaters Foundation in Roy’s memory. The PS Foundation supports professional skating coaches, like his daughter, with scholarship opportunities and financial aid.
Info and ways to donate: https://skatepsa.com/foundation
By Mail: The Professional Skaters Foundation, C/o The Professional Skaters Association 3006 Allegro Park Lane, SW #1 Rochester, MN 55902.
