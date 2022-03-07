Russell Franklin Brink, 67, of Glenaire MO, passed away February 21, 2022, with his grandson Alec at his side at North Kansas City Hospital.
Russell was born on June 12, 1954, the youngest of five children of Emmett Franklin and Vida Evelyn (Shoush) Brink. He grew up in Platte County and graduated from Park Hill High School in 1972. Russell was united in marriage to Janane McCarty on February 28, 1973.
In his early working years, Russell was a Mechanic by trade and member of Operating Engineers Local 101. He later became a Union Electrician and was a member of the IBEW Local 53 for over 30 years. Russell retired in 2014 from Independence Power and Light as a Meter-Shop Foreman.
Russell's passions included anything outdoors: hunting, fishing, gardening, shooting and collecting guns. He loved walking the dogs Gabby and Jack and visiting people in the neighborhood. Most importantly, he loved his family.
Russell's parents preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife Janane; daughter Trina and her husband Brian Chadwick; son Paul and his wife Susanne Brink; grandchildren Andrew Chadwick, Alec and his wife Jessica Giglio, and Luke Brink; siblings Dianna (Fred) Edvalson, Randall (Connie) Brink, Kathleen Peisert and Marietta (Terry) Irwin; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends, including his fur babies Gabby and Jack.
Russell was known as papa, husband, brother, dad, friend and many other titles. He was a gentle giant, witty, kind hearted and loved by many. He will be greatly missed by all.
There will be a celebration of Russell’s life on Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 1-4 pm at the Glenaire Clubhouse, 309 Smiley Road, Glenaire, MO 64068. We will be preparing some of Russell's favorite dishes for all to enjoy!
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.