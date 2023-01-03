Ruth Alice Myers, 87, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away December 30, 2022, at McCrite Plaza where she resided for the last 2.5 years.
Ruth was born outside Gadsden, Alabama on February 19, 1935, to Benjamin Houston Wood and Clara (Battles) Wood. She was the third of four children. After graduating from Emma Samson High School, Gadsden, AL, she moved to Kansas City to attend Weaver Airline Personnel School at 2020 Grand. During that time, she worked at Sears Retail Store on Cleveland Avenue. After Airline School, she began working at TWA in the late 50s where she met her future husband, Harold Paul Myers.
They married in Miami, Oklahoma July 9, 1965, and moved to a 70-acre farm in Smithville, Missouri. She stayed home to raise her two children, Benton and Cynthia Myers, then began working at the Smithville Post Office as a Rural Letter Carrier on Dec 13, 1980. She retired from the Post Office in December of 2001.
She enjoyed gardening and bird watching and was a member of the Smithville Garden Club and Audubon Society. She also enjoyed traveling abroad with her husband and children. She is preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Wood and sister, Mamie Grubb. She is survived by her brother Ronnie Wood and children, Benton Ashford and Cynthia Dale Myers.
Visitation will be at 6 p.m. Friday, January 6 at Rollins Funeral Home. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org, or 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL,60601. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home — Platte City, MO — Ph. 816.858.2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.