Ruth Alice Myers, 87, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away December 30, 2022, at McCrite Plaza where she resided for the last 2.5 years.

Ruth was born outside Gadsden, Alabama on February 19, 1935, to Benjamin Houston Wood and Clara (Battles) Wood. She was the third of four children. After graduating from Emma Samson High School, Gadsden, AL, she moved to Kansas City to attend Weaver Airline Personnel School at 2020 Grand. During that time, she worked at Sears Retail Store on Cleveland Avenue. After Airline School, she began working at TWA in the late 50s where she met her future husband, Harold Paul Myers.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.