Ruth Ann Morgan
May 15, 1946 – April 24, 2023
Ruth Ann (Oxley) Morgan of Kearney, MO, passed away on April 24, 2023, after a bout of cardiopulmonary illness. She died while asleep, with her family at her side. She was 76. On her pillow lay her beloved lilac blooms from the bushes outside her bedroom window.
Ruth Ann grew up in Piggott, AR, a small town near the Missouri bootheel. She graduated from Piggott High School in May of 1964, and married her high school sweetheart, Terry Morgan, on June 6th. They promptly hightailed it to the bright lights of suburban Kansas City, MO, where they lived, by and large, happily ever after.
Her first job was clerking for Judge Rooney in the Clay County Juvenile Court in Liberty, MO. She would later describe it as an extremely eye-opening job for a young woman. There were good people, largely in the court and social services divisions, and then there were adults who did unspeakable things to defenseless children in their care. She would not go into detail, as she would begin to cry and she did not wish to upset her then-adult children. She remained an advocate for children’s rights throughout her life.
She left work in 1970 in order to raise a family. She and Terry decided two kids were definitely enough – two to love and spoil without losing their minds and blowing their budget. They placed great value in being a couple who both contributed to the raising of their small but motley crew, a decision placing them far ahead of their time. It made for a wonderful household dynamic. By the late ‘70s, she finally decided her two kids “were driving [me] to the nuthouse” and decided to return to the workaday world, this time as a part-time rural carrier for the US Postal Service. She delivered mail to her route in an early 1970s 4x4 Ford Bronco with a three-speed column shift, blue metallic paint, dual glass-pack exhaust, and what was apparently the largest V-8 known to mankind. It remained her favorite car of all time.
Throughout this period, Ruth Ann volunteered as a school nurse and as an “Art Lady”, who presented various paintings to elementary classrooms, gave a spiel on each, and helped the students vote on a favorite which would remain in their classroom or hallway for the remainder of the year. Eventually, after two years of rural delivery, she transferred to in-office service as a front counter clerk with the USPS, a position she held for the remainder of her 38-year tenure at the Kearney Post Office. Before Kearney’s population explosion, she basically knew every face in town.
An avid reader and filmgoer, Ruth Ann was a sucker for a well-crafted story. Psychological thrillers, crime and who-done-its were special favorites. Alfred Hitchcock held a special place in her heart.
She enjoyed vegetable gardening, especially heirloom tomatoes, which most always produced a meager harvest; bountiful spicy peppers; and satisfying summer squash. She loved planting and tending to her wildflowers. These included coneflowers, Shasta daisies and coreopsis. She reveled in finding plants which would bring butterflies and bees to her flower gardens. She loved the smell of lilacs, honeysuckle and lavender.
And she spent many, many hours watching the birds in her trees — her favorites were pileated woodpeckers (which conspired to murder a favorite front-yard pine), the brave little Hollywood finches, and, most of all, those gorgeous cardinal couples, males and hens alike. Oh, the cardinals. Always the cardinals.
After retiring from the U.S. Postal Service in 2018, she developed a passionate yoga and meditation practice. It brought her great joy and a renewed sense of self. She had, at long last, found her groove. It was a wondrous experience to watch and of which to take part.
Ruth Ann is survived by her son, Bryan Morgan, and daughter, Amy Morgan, both of Kansas City, MO; her sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Ronnie Dunlap of Piggott, AR; and her niece, Courtney Dunlap, also of Piggott, AR.
She was predeceased by her husband, Terry, in 1990; her father, George Denver Oxley, in 2009; and her mother, Frances Louise (McDowell) Oxley, in 2016.
A small graveside service for Ruth’s family was held on Saturday, May 8, at Piggott Cemetery.
Farewell, Ruth Ann Morgan. Your legacy of mindful kindness lives on. May you be happy. May you be well. May you be safe. May you be peaceful and at ease.
We love you so.
Her family requests that you consider a small donation to Kansas City Public Television in her memory.
