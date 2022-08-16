Ruth Eileen Dietrich, 84, of Kearney, MO, passed away peacefully August 12, 2022, at her home. She was born May 15, 1938, at Shubert, NE to Carl and Opal (Boatman) Georges.
She was united in marriage to Kenneth Earl Dietrich on June 14, 1959, at the Shubert Christian Church.
Ruth was raised near Shubert and graduated Shubert High School in 1955. She then attended Peru State Teachers College and eventually earned a teaching degree from Missouri Western University. She started teaching in rural Richardson County Schools then the couple moved to the Kansas City area in 1966. She taught in Kearney, MO for 18 years and retired in the early 90s after a total of 25 years of teaching. Following retirement, the couple enjoyed spending time during the winters at their home in Naples, FL. During their married life they were able to travel the world due to Ken working at TWA. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was a member of the Shubert Christian Church, Trinity Lutheran Church at Kearney and Recess Forever retirement group.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Kenneth of Kearney; children, Douglas and his wife Michelle of Lee’s Summit, MO, David and his wife Karen of Paola, KS, Debbie Ball and her husband Larry of Pleasant Hill, MO; sister, Margaret Rowell of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Joe (Jennifer) Dietrich, Jordan (Addie) Dietrich, Kyle (Johannah) Dietrich, Kelsey (Josh) Martin, Alyssa (Payton) Berens and Meghan Ball; great-grandchildren, Brett, Blake and Ben Dietrich, Katie and Cassie Martin; step-grandchildren, Gary Davis, Jennifer (Travis) Martin, Beth (C. J.) Fredlund, Jessie (Amanda) Hamer; step-great-grandchildren, Brooke Davis, Davis Martin, Nathan and Lily Travis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Luetta Lound; and a brother, Lyman Georges.
Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Shubert Christian Church with Reverend Dennis Fulbright officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery at Hiawatha, KS.
