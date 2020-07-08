Ruth Evelyn (Marriott) King, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 87.
Ruth was born June 30, 1933 to Elbert and Isa (Huff) Marriott in Stover, MO and was the youngest of eight children. After her father passed away in 1943, her brother Dan bought a farm and moved the family to Excelsior Springs, MO. Soon after graduating from Excelsior Springs High School, she married the love of her life, Vernon King on August 9, 1952. With the help of her husband, Ruth was able to combine her love of people and fashion by opening Ruth King’s Fashions, where she was able to serve the Excelsior Springs community for over 34 years. Ruth was known for her infectious smile and her kind, compassionate spirit. She was close with the Lord and wore her faith on her sleeve. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon King; her son, Kevin King; daughter Collette King; parents, Elbert and Isa Marriott; brothers, Dan, Harold, Estol and Floyd Marriott; and sisters, Veta Huffman, Clara Everhart and Linda Howard.
She is survived by her son, Cordell (Jennifer) King; grandson, Christopher (Allie) King; great-grandson, Cohen King and granddaughter Kaitlyn King, along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Ruth will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, 217 W. Broadway, Excelsior Springs, MO. A private family burial will be held at Lawson Cemetery, Lawson, MO.
The King family offers a very special thanks to the wonderful staff at Oxford Grand of Shoal Creek, as well as the nurses at Encompass Hospice, for the loving care shown to Ruth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's memory to the Vernon King Memorial Fund, helping Ray County Veterans receive transportation to the VA Hospital. Donations may be mailed to 213 Valley Dr, Richmond, MO 64085.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.