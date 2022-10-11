After a brief illness, (Sharon) Ruth Franklin passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Born in Olean, MO on June 27, 1941, Ruth joins her father and mother, Kermit and Edna Howser; brother, George Howser; husband, Dan Franklin; and many beloved horses, dogs and cats, who preceded her in death.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.