After a brief illness, (Sharon) Ruth Franklin passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
Born in Olean, MO on June 27, 1941, Ruth joins her father and mother, Kermit and Edna Howser; brother, George Howser; husband, Dan Franklin; and many beloved horses, dogs and cats, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by 2 sisters, Carmin Howser of Eldon MO and Sherry (Howser) Bailey of Yulee, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
Ruth and Dan were married on 7/31/1960 and were longtime residents of Smithville. Ruth’s career was in accounting and bookkeeping while her husband worked and retired from TWA as a computer specialist supervisor for TWA’s plane maintenance department. Ruth and Dan were longtime members of Heartland Church of Christ in Kansas City, MO.
Ruth was a member of the Kearney Saddle Club and knew every inch of the Smithville Lake area trails, working tirelessly trimming brush and trees and painting trail marker posts with her Missouri Foxtrotter, Lady Love and Champion TWH, Pappa’s Pollyanna.
Ruth and Dan spent many years together on their horses with their championship English Setters, which Dan personally trained.
Her husband Dan was born in Tuscumbia, MO on 8/6/1933 and passed away on 7/26/2020 after a long battle with renal failure.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made towards a memorial bench in Ruth’s honor for her contributions to the development and maintenance of the Smithville Lake Equestrian Trails, which is being collected by Dan Dunlap; or donations to the Northland Therapeutic Riding Center in Holt, MO. Donations may be sent in either Dan Dunlap's or the Riding Center’s name and mailed in care of Sherry Bailey, 97095 Chimney Ridge Court, Yulee, FL 32097.
