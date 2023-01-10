Ruth Lavelle Owens Hufft, 101 years old, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Addington Place of Shoal Creek, Kansas City, MO.

Ruth was born in rural Laredo, MO, in a home with no electricity or running water to Harry Foster and Fannie Weed Owens on July 29, 1921. She was the youngest of three daughters. At the age of 16, Ruth graduated as valedictorian of the Laredo High School class of 1938. She then matriculated to Northeast Missouri State, now Truman State, graduating in 1943 with a BS teaching degree in Business and Commerce. She first taught Business and Commerce in high school at St. James, MO, then Peasant Hill, MO and finally Excelsior Springs, MO.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.