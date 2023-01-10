Ruth Lavelle Owens Hufft, 101 years old, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Addington Place of Shoal Creek, Kansas City, MO.
Ruth was born in rural Laredo, MO, in a home with no electricity or running water to Harry Foster and Fannie Weed Owens on July 29, 1921. She was the youngest of three daughters. At the age of 16, Ruth graduated as valedictorian of the Laredo High School class of 1938. She then matriculated to Northeast Missouri State, now Truman State, graduating in 1943 with a BS teaching degree in Business and Commerce. She first taught Business and Commerce in high school at St. James, MO, then Peasant Hill, MO and finally Excelsior Springs, MO.
Ruth and Ernest Collins Hufft were united in marriage, Sunday, October 25, 1953, by Dr. H.I. Hester at the home of Harmon and Gladys Utterback, Kansas City, MO. Ruth and Collins resided in Liberty, MO, where Ruth continued to live in their home after Collins’ passing in 1968 until 2017.
Ruth worked as an administrative assistant for years at Marsh & McClennon Insurance in Kansas City, MO.
Ruth loved her family and she pursued the pattern she and Collins had established of attending every event of their nieces and nephews, Hufft family events as well as all athletic events of Liberty High School and William Jewell College. She was devastated by the sudden and unexpected death in 2004 of her niece, Karen Utterbach, Chicago, 57 years old.
Ruth enjoyed traveling the world, knitting, reading and was a good bridge player. She attended the Second Baptist Church in Liberty, MO. She was an avid Royals and Mizzou fan. She was a very enthusiastic bingo player while at Addington the past five years.
Ruth’s sisters, Gladys O. Utterback and Virginia Alice Owens, predeceased her. Survivors include her loving niece and caregiver, Amy Hufft (Larry) Kanning; cousin, Don (Joanne) Weed, Dundas, Minnesota; frequently looking in on her nephew, Robert (Diane) Hufft; and many other nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 13, at 1 p.m. at the Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, Missouri. Her cremains will be interred at a later time in New Hope Liberty Cemetery. The family requests no flowers. Donations may be made to a hospice of your choice.
