Ruth LeClair Holmberg Williams, 102, of Scottsdale, AZ, and formerly of Liberty, MO and Higginsville, MO, passed away July 15, 2022, in Scottsdale.
Ruth was born May 15, 1920, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of George E. and Lillian Shonbeck Holmberg. The family moved to Branch, MO. Ruth graduated from high school in Macks Creek, MO, and later received her teaching degree from Central Missouri State Teachers College. Ruth was a 75-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Macks Creek.
Ruth was united in marriage to William Thomas "Bill" Williams on March 31, 1946. They were married 65 years until his death in 2011. They lived many years in Liberty, MO where Ruth taught at Lewis and Clark Elementary School and was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. Ruth and Bill would later move to John Knox Village in Higginsville, MO, where they became active members of First Presbyterian Church in Higginsville. Following Bill's death, Ruth moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 2016 to live with her daughter Laura.
Along with her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her two brothers, Herbert Holmberg and Robert Holmberg. Survivors include her daughters, Marie Shipley (Michael deceased) and Laura Curtis (Scott); grandchildren, Marisa Shipley, Thomas Curtis and Eric Curtis (Shea); great grandchildren, Boden Curtis and Tegan Curtis; sister-in-law, Dorothy Holmberg; as well as nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Mount Washington Cemetery, 614 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 506, Higginsville, MO 64037.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
