Ruth Marquardt
1/26/1934 ~ 2/20/2022
Ruth Marquardt, 88, passed away peacefully February 20, 2022. No services at this time. Memorial donations may be made in Ruth’s memory to the charity of your choice. Arrangements made by Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Liberty.
