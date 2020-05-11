Sallie Beth Cates of Kearney Mo passed away May 8 2020, after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born April 2, 1956 to Dean and Lucille Cates in Clay Co Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Dickie Dean Cates, Billy Joe Cates and sister Betty Ann Downing. She is survived by sisters Janet Cates, Judy Fishback, Tammy Ritter and sister in law Charlotte Cates all of Kearney, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Sallie was raised on the family farm near Kearney. Graduated from Kearney High School in 1974. Sallie worked for the family business, Cates Auction, was a bartender for the VFW in Kearney plus many other jobs through her lifetime.
Sallie was a gifted artist, creative spirit and kind soul.
Cremation at Bross Spidle in Kearney burial in Providence Church Cemetery.
The family will hold a celebration of life at sometime in the future.
