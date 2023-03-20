Sally (Hurt) Villers, 73, of Kearney, Missouri, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 18, 2023, from liver cancer.
A visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Kearney, Missouri, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., and a funeral service will be held Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Muddy Fork Cemetery in Holt, Missouri.
Sally was born April 2, 1949, in Denver, Colorado. She married her husband, Jon Villers, on June 1, 1968. Sally worked at various jobs to help Jon through college. When they had their first daughter in 1971, they decided she needed to stay home and care for her full time. She had a natural love for all — she was “color blind”— especially children. This naturally attracted other kids into her care at home. After her two daughters started school, she began a career/life ministry in child care. She worked in the nursery at Northern Hills Baptist Church on Wednesday and Sunday nights for an untold number of years and also at Chandler Baptist Church’s “Parents’ Day Out” child care from 1993 until 2008, when her health sadly required her to quit. Any child she cared for became “her” child and she loved them like her own (and their parents also).
She loved spending time with her family, her extended family and her many dear friends. She enjoyed women’s Bible study groups and other women’s events over the years.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Hurt Sr. and Grace (Coffey) Hurt; and sisters, Carolyn Mautino/Bain and Marilyn Higgins.
Sally's survived by her husband, Jon Villers, of the home; two daughters, Wendy Sohm and Heather Villers; two grandchildren, James Villers and Haillee Sohm; brother, Earnest Hunt, Jr.; and beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sally dearly loved children so she and her family request in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105) or Shriner’s Hospital for Children (P.O. Box 947765 Atlanta, GA 30394). They may be left at the visitation or funeral or mailed directly to the hospitals.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO (816) 628-4411.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.