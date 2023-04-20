Samuel W. Robertson passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Sam was born on July 23, 1931 in King City, Missouri. He attended school in King City until 4th grade when his family moved to St. Joseph, MO. He graduated from Central High School. After graduation Sam joined the Air Force as part of the 180th Bomb Squadron from St. Joseph during Korean War.
After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Sam married his love of his life, JoNelle Reece. They lived in Liberty, MO for over 43 years. Sam was devoted husband, loving father, and active member of the First Presbyterian Church. He worked as a System Analyst at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, where he retired after 36 years. Sam spent his retirement years in Bartlesville, OK enjoying time with their grandchildren and gardening. Sam was an avid KC Royals fan and enjoyed listening to the games every day the Royals played. In addition, he was part of Chiefs Kingdom and cheered on the MIZZOU Tigers.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents Irven and Fannie Robertson; his brother James Cletus Robertson; his sisters Fern Cochran, Dorothea Bell of St. Joseph, Missouri and his loving daughter Teresa Robertson of Kansas City Missouri.
Sam is survived by his wife of 70 years, JoNelle Robertson of Bartlesville, OK, his daughter Patti Jo Dodrill, Springdale AR, his son Jim Robertson and daughter-in-law Janet of Oklahoma City, OK, grandchildren Emma, Carter, Hope and Eli along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at New Hope Cemetery in Liberty, MO.
