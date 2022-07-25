Sandra Kay Harlow of Kearney, Mo, left her earthly home for her forever resting place on July 17, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Keith Harlow; her parents, Clayton and Geneva Grimes, and her two brothers, Edward “Eddie” Grimes and Oren Grimes.
She is survived by her two daughters, Christina Harlow and Beth Harlow (Joel); her two sisters, Mary Leer (DeWayne) and Rose Runyun (Randy); 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews that she adored and many wonderful friendships with dear friends and family that spanned decades.
Sandra was born on August 7, 1950 in Chillicothe, Mo and was the oldest of 5. They all grew up in Gallatin, Mo in a home filled with laughter, love, some misfit pets and a lot of fun. She met the love of her life, Ronald “Ronnie” and they were married September 3, 1966 and welcomed their first daughter, Christina Lee shortly after. After living a few years in St. Joseph, Mo, they moved to Kansas City where they would have another daughter, Beth Allison. They resided there until moving to Kearney, Mo in 1987 where they would retire and share just short of 54 years together before Ronnie’s passing in 2020.
After graduating from high school in 1968, Sandra attended junior college in Trenton, MO for 2 years before starting her career in the construction industry with Garney in North Kansas City in the early 70’s and working for more than 35 years before retiring with Havens in Liberty in October 2012.
Sandra had many hobbies and interests that included cross stitching and bowling, even playing in a league for many years. She also had developed a love for the gardens her and Ronnie had put in and enjoyed spending time looking at her flowers and awaiting a visit from a cardinal, as there would surely be one. She loved nothing more though than being with her family, and she so much loved being a Nana.
Sandra had a love for music (extra special for her man Sting) and she and Ronnie instilled that into both of their daughters by taking them to concerts every chance they could when they were young and always turning it up just a little louder. She and Christi even once drove through a hurricane to see Simon and Garfunkel.
Her love of animals was evident by her attachments to all the family pets, from Boston Terriers to pot bellied-pigs, she always had one by her side.
She was loved by so many and will be missed dearly every single day.
If you would like to pay your respects to Sandra one final time, services will be held Friday, July 29, at Fry- Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Kearney, Mo. Visitation at 5 p.m., with memorial service to follow at 6 p.m.
If you would like to make a donation in Sandra’s memory, you can do so at the Kansas City Pig Rescue, www.kcpigrescuenetwork.org/
