Sandra Kay (Lindsey) Hensley
1940 – 2020
Sandra Kay (Lindsey) Hensley, 80, of Liberty, MO, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at Seasons Memory Care in Kansas City, MO.
Sandra Kay Lindsey, daughter of Nathan and Geneva (Snipes) Lindsey, was born on March 10, 1940 in Washington Center, MO, the oldest of three children. She attended school in Martinsville and graduated from Martinsville High School in 1957.
She continued her education at Northwest Missouri State University, earning her degree in Business Management while working at the First National Bank in Bethany as Head Bookkeeper. During this time, she met the love of her life, Bill Hensley, who worked for her father as a truck driver. They were married on September 21, 1958, and raised two children, Lisa and Charles.
Sandra and Bill moved from Martinsville to Kansas City, MO, where she worked as Service and Warranty Secretary at Butler Manufacturing and KC Diesel, Inc. After moving to Liberty, MO in 1970, she helped establish The Swingset Preschool and Day Care at Liberty Christian Church.
In 1974, she accepted a position in personnel at United States Gypsum Company in North Kansas City, MO and in 1984, she transitioned to KAW Transport Company, where she was the administrator for licensing and registration. When she chose to take early retirement in 1998 to provide childcare for her grandsons, she explained to her employer that “my new assignment is a very important opportunity."
Upon moving to Liberty, Bill and Sandra attended both Liberty Christian Church and First Presbyterian Church, and were very involved in both congregations. Sandra was active in Girl Scouts as a troop leader for many years and volunteered her time as a caregiver for Stephen Ministries. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved to travel, often including friends and family in many of her trips that she planned. She enjoyed bowling, square dancing and gardening, but her greatest love was her family and friends. She was always the first to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.
Sandra had a lifelong love of basketball, both in school where she lettered all four years as a forward and later, when she followed professional ball religiously. She purchased floor seats every year for the NAIA tournament and pulled her children out of school to attend with her, much to their delight.
She enjoyed hosting friends at their lake house at Lake Viking. When she found out that someone didn’t know how to water ski, she didn’t hesitate to jump in the water to help steady them as they made their first attempt.
After becoming empty nesters, Bill and Sandra joined St. James Catholic Church in Liberty. With their Small Christian Community group, they volunteered many hours at St. Mary’s Church, feeding the homeless, and assisted with the annual blood drive.
Bill and Sandra spent many winters in Yuma, AZ as “snowbirds” with a great group of friends, and she looked forward to it every year.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hensley; her parents, Nathan (ND) and Geneva (Snipes) Lindsey; her brothers, Robert and Roger; and her dear aunt and uncle, Oran and Lena VanHoozer.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Hensley Blanchard (Rich) of Denver, CO and Charles Hensley (Wendy) of Houston, TX; her grandchildren, Max Blanchard (Hannah), Tucker Blanchard, Sabre Hensley, and Isabelle Hensley; stepgrandchildren, Kelly Childers and Anna Childers. She also leaves her stepmother, JoAnn Lindsey; brother-in-law, Kenneth Hensley; and sisters-in-law, Joan Hensley and Maxine Hensley; as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews and countless friends. She will be missed every day.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, MO, stjames-liberty.org.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, a Celebration of Life will be announced later. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
