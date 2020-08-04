SANDRA “SANDY” JEANETTE MACE
Sandy Mace, 66, passed away August 2, 2020 at home. A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm, Thursday, August 6th at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO. Graveside Services with Honors will be conducted at 10:00am, Friday, August 7th at Higginsville Veteran’s Cemetery, 20109 Bus, MO-13, Higginsville, MO 64037. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to an animal shelter or rescue of their choice.
Sandy was born July 23, 1954 in Pittsburg, KS to Theodore and Charlene Little. She graduated Liberty High School in 1972. Sandy enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1974 and served as a Material Facilities Specialist, achieving the rank of Sergeant, until her honorable discharge in 1980. She earned the accolade “Airman of the Year” for her squadron in 1977, as well as earning the National Defense Service Medal, AF Longevity Service Ribbon, and Good Conduct Medal. Upon returning to the States, Sandy earned an Associate’s Degree. She was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Fraternity of the Community and Junior College.
With her husband at that time, they made the decision to adopt Sarah and Shawnya. Sandy later was joined in marriage to Daryl Mace in 2003 and they joined their families together with love. Over the years, Sandy held a variety of jobs. She worked for Hallmark, a bank, Cosentino’s Price Chopper, the office of Dr. Bean, and her husband’s shop, Mace Shoe Repair. Sandy enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, and taking care of any dog she came across. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, was her absolute favorite pastime.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Charlene Little; and her brother, Jeffrey Little.
Sandy is survived by her beloved husband, Daryl Mace; her children, Shawnya Hallin (Paul) and their children, Johannah and Elijah, Sarah Harder and her children, Ethan and Eric, Jenifer Rice (Terry) and their children, Robert, Isaac, Clare, Lexi, and Eden, Carrie Swartz (Marcus) and their children, Gracie, Porter, Adele, and Silas, and Emily Mace and her children, Gavin, Blair, and Hayden; her brother, Lenny Little (Cindy); her nephew, whom she loved as a son, Eldon Little (Chelsi) and their children, Brayden and Waylen; her dear neighbor and adopted grandson, Austin Clark; her dogs, Ellie Mae and Laila; as well as other relatives and friends.
Arrangements: Church-Archer-Pasley, 816-781-2000.
