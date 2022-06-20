Sandy Swartz, 83, of Liberty, MO, passed away June 15, 2022.
Graveside services were held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Kiwanis Club.
Sandy was born June 18, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri to Donald and Princess Crain. She was married to the love of her life, E. Lyle Swartz, on September 21, 1962. They raised four children in the Liberty area. Sandy, first and foremost, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was civic-minded, volunteering her time for a variety of worthy causes including the historical society, Hillcrest Hope and the Liberty Kiwanis Club. Sandy served as Commissioner of the Board of Elections and continued volunteering with the board for many years. She was very passionate about Reach Out America, an anti-drug program. She loved bowling and traveling. Sandy and Lyle were amazing dancers and classy dressers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, E. Lyle Swartz; aunts, uncles, cousins, and others.
Sandy is survived by her children, all of Liberty, Steve Swartz (Tina), Terri Henson (Greg), Mona Hobbs (Don), and Patty Swartz; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, grand-puppies, other relatives and friends.
Fond memories of Sandy may be left at churcharcherpasley.com as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068, (816) 781-2000.
