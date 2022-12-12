Sandra Wiemar, 69, of Kearney, Missouri passed away on December 6, 2022, in her home.
Visitation will be 10 a.m on December 12, 2022, at the Catholic Church of the Annunciation in Kearney, Missouri. Mass service will follow immediately after at 11. Sandra’s body will later be laid to rest beside her husband, John, in Birmingham, Alabama.
Sandra Gail Wiemar was born April 18, 1953, to her parents, Harvey and Cora Mae Farmer in Piedmont, Alabama. She grew up in Alabama, and later settled in Kearney with her husband, John.
Sandra enjoyed reading, crafting, quilting, sewing, cooking and was incredibly creative. She was very active in her church and was known for her generosity. The most important things to Sandra were her family, friends and her faith. Throughout her life she dedicated herself selflessly to them all. Sandra was shy, yet never knew a stranger. Her genuine kindness and generosity of heart left an impression on everyone who knew her.
Sandra was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 28 years, John; parents, Harvey and Cora Mae; father-in-law, William; and mother-in-law, Helen.
She is survived by her brother, Danny; daughter, Heather; son-in-law, Bret; grandchildren, Jacob and Gabriel; son, Patrick; and many members of her loving Wiemar family.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO (816) 628-4411
