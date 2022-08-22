Sarah C. Olson

Sarah Christine Olson, 42, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2022.
Sarah was born May 30, 1980, in Kansas City, Missouri, the fourth of 9 children of Robert Earl Olson Jr. and Mary Margaret Flanagan Olson. Her father preceded her in death.
Sarah attended Bishop Miege High School and later received her Bachelor's Degree in Business from UMKC.
Sarah was a loving mother of 3 children, Summer, Livvy, and Josh, encouraging and supporting them in all of their endeavors.
Sarah explored many interests throughout her life and found her calling when she entered into the political arena in 2014 as a Field Representative for Congressman Sam Graves. Her passion was assisting veterans and their families facing challenges in many different areas.
Sarah leaves her children, Summer Olson, Olivia Sherman, Josh Sherman, and their father Joshua Sherman; her mother Mary Olson; siblings, Josh Olson, Bobby Olson (Ali), Jake Olson (Diana), Liz Olson (Ryan Hoover), Ben Olson (Haley), Jonny Olson (Brittany), Christopher Olson, and Joe Olson (Rachael); 20 nieces and nephews and one on the way; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Her selfless spirit and quick wit will be missed by all.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., followed by a service at 5 PM on Wednesday, August 24, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel at 1640 N. Route 291, (I-35 at State Route 291), Liberty MO 64068. A reception will follow at CONRAD'S in Liberty, MO for all who wish to join.
The Sarah Olson Memorial Fund has been established for her 3 children, Summer, Olivia and Joshua. You may click the link below if you wish to make a donation: saraholsonmemorial.com.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.