Sarah Jean Hutt, 95, resident of Shirkey’s Nursing Center passed away Jan. 14, 2021.
Born July 28, 1925, she was the oldest daughter of a Depression Era farm family in Nodaway County, MO. Her parents were Henry E. and Nettie M. Harness. Sarah had 11 brothers and sisters and was taught a good work ethic at a young age. She was an avid reader since childhood and when afforded the chance would slip away to a quiet place to read. After graduation from Elmo, MO, High School, she taught for a short time in a one-room schoolhouse. Later, she became an honors student at NWMSC in Maryville, MO.
Sarah married Harold E. Hutt in 1948. They had four children: Stephen, Diane, Gwen, and David. She taught school 25-plus years in Birmingham and Liberty school districts. She went on to a second career in furniture and interior design. She loved travel, visiting many of the 50 states, Mexico, Germany, and France and studied at the Sorbonne. She was an accomplished cook and did leftovers a million different ways. One would never know you had eaten the previous night’s main course. If you showed up at her door around mealtime her first question was “are you hungry” or “have you eaten?”
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, 10 brothers and sisters, husband Harold and her two daughters. Survived by sons Stephen and David, brother Merlin, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two Great-great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. She was a champion for life, particularly at encouraging women to achieve success. Well done, Sarah. Burial will be at Blanchard Cemetery in Blanchard IA.
