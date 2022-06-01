On May 26, 2022, Scott Allan Williams passed away at the age of 59 after a short battle with ALS.
Scott was born on August 23, 1962 in Excelsior Springs, MO to F.L “Bugs” and Donna Williams. Scott graduated from Excelsior Springs High School, class of 1981. He attended the University of Missouri-Columbia and graduated in 1997 from William Jewell College with a Business Administration degree. He started Williams Appraisals in 1988. Scott loved music of all genres and was a frequent concert-goer. He was known to entertain his neighbors on the Fourth of July with a famously epic fireworks display. He adored his grandchildren. He loved cheering on his son Damen in basketball and football, especially when he won two state championships during his junior year.
Scott was preceded in death by his mother Donna Williams, grandmother Gladys Kerns, grandmother Ellen Taylor, grandfather Kenneth Dennis, and aunt Jan Adkins. Scott is survived by his father F.L “Bugs” Williams, sister Candy (Bret) Teegarden, two children Amanda Pieper and Damen Williams (Stephaney), and four grandchildren, Alivia, Kasen, Kayler, Traxten, cousin Lisa (Larry) Foster, along with many other family and friends. Scott’s Celebration of Life will be 5 to 8 p.m. June 30 at the Montgomery Event Venue in Excelsior Springs, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.