Shane Christopher Bright
08/07/1971 to 05/02/2021
Celebration of a Great Life for Shane C. Bright, was held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at North Heartland Community Church. Celebration of his life continued after the church service at The Brass Rail Sports Bar, 4940 NE 81st St., Kansas City MO 64119, where he was the Savvy Business Owner.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice, in his name. Mail may be sent to the family at 6591 SE Perren Road, Holt MO 64048.
Shane Christopher Bright was born in Creighton, NE on 8/7/1971 to Christine Ann Masat and Larry Allen Bright. He passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, from a one-vehicle accident. He was in his Mini Cooper that he loved to drive.
He attended schools in Wausa, NE; Plainview, NE; Neligh, NE; & Grand Island, NE at Dodge Elementary, West Lawn Elementary; and was a graduate of Grand Island Central Catholic in 1989. He was a Math Counts winner, in Honor Society, Band & an Honor Scholar with the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
He started his career in food services, working for Little Kings then Wendy’s, both in Grand Island. He then joined the Concord Enterprises, INC of Lincoln, NE. He was the general manager for many years for Concord group that owned Applebee’s. He became an Area Director for Applebee’s, covering St. Joseph, MO, Emporia, KS and Manhattan, KS. He then became a General Manager of the Cheesecake Factory on the Plaza in Kansas City, MO. He became an entrepreneur when he opened MOXIE on North Oak St. in Kansas City. He then took another big step and purchased the Brass Rail Sports Bar & Restaurant at 152 and North Brighton in Kansas City, MO in 2008. He spent the last 13 years as owner/operator of that business.
He was married in Omaha in 1991. Three children were born to that union: Natalie, Andrew and Alex. On June 26, 2015, he married Lisa Pratt in Moab UT. She was his partner in everything they did. Survivors include: his spouse, Lisa; his parents, Chris & Bob Peterson; brother, Eric Bright; sisters, Angie Roman, Wendy Berkemann; children, Natalie Bright, Andrew Bright, Alex Bright, Alex Pratt, Jake Pratt and Samantha Pratt; many aunts & uncles; nieces & nephews; cousins; his 5 fur babies, Max, Pootie, Buster, Timmie & Teddy; and his Brass Rail family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Bright; his grandparents, Aubyn Masat, James & Barbara Bright; and other family members.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.