Sharon “Sherry” Elaine (Eads) Wheeler, 74, of Liberty, former resident of Chillicothe, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
No service is planned at this time. Memorial contributions be made to the Liberty Missouri Animal Shelter and may be mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
