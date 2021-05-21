Sheryl Beth (Keeler) Kenoyer was born March 3, 1953 to Clifford Wayne Keeler and Lola Manette (Hurlock) Keeler in St. Francis, Kansas, where she lived until she graduated high school. Sheryl attended Kansas State University for two years and then graduated from Northwest Institute of Medical Laboratory Technique in Minneapolis, MN. She then moved to Clay Center, Kansas where she worked at the Clay County Hospital. She married Roland Lynn Greenlee in 1978 and to that union was born Chelsie Joy Greenlee, Rachael Lin (Trevor) Brown and Joshua Aaron Greenlee (Holly). Lynn and Sheryl were later divorced.
Sheryl married Judson (Jay) Lee Kenoyer in 2006. They lived in Fairfax, VA and Aiken, SC until they finally settled down in Knoxville, TN where they bought a house and became involved in Two Rivers Church. She and Jay were both greeters, both Stephen Ministry Leaders and involved in listening prayer. Sheryl also played the keyboard on the worship team in the Blend. Their priorities changed during the pandemic and they moved to Smithville, MO to be closer to Sheryl’s kids and grandkids. They attended Vineyard Church North Campus in Smithville.
She died May 9, 2021.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gary Wayne Keeler, and her grandson Teague Walker Brown.
Left behind are her husband Jay, her children Chelsie, Rachael, and Joshua; grandchildren Braylon John, Claire Jolene, Alma June, Kiersten Lorene, Layla Rae, Elizabeth June, and Kyler Charles.
A Celebration of Life Service for Sheryl is scheduled for Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Vineyard Church, North Campus in Smithville, MO. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, specifically for Complex Airway Disorders.
