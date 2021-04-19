Shirley (Bennett) Jamison, 92, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2021 at the Newmark Care Center in Kansas City, Missouri. She was the beloved wife of the late Max L. Jamison.
She is survived by her daughter, Candy Fasone of Kansas City, MO; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and David Dowling of Montgomery City, MO; grandson, Adam (Heather) Dowling of Columbia, MO; and grandson, Brad Dowling of St. Charles, MO; three great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Shirey, Abigail Kathleen and Emily Grace Dowling of Columbia, MO. Also surviving are her nieces, Debbie (Bennett) Copeland and husband Frank and family; Janie (Bennett) Leach and husband Mark and family and nephew, Mark Bennett.
Shirley and Max lived for 17 years in Liberty, MO and then moved to Mexico, MO. They lived together in Mexico until his death in 1991. She continued living there until she moved to Kansas City, MO to be with her daughter, Candy in 2011. Shirley was employed by Dr. R.L. Searfoss, O.D.. and Dr. David Luke, O.D. in Mexico, MO for many years.
Shirley was a “people person” and had a warm, friendly personality. She had many friends who will miss her dearly. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life and she spent as much time with them as she could. She enjoyed gardening and had a true “green thumb." She also had a love of animals and had many pets throughout her lifetime.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Max L. Jamison; parents, Ethel and Jack Bennett; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack and Alyce Bennett and Morris and Betty Bennett and son-in law, Sal Fasone. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation was held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. at the Chaput Mortuary, family will be present to receive friends.
Funeral Services will be held 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. 2021 at the Chaput Mortuary in Clyde, Kansas with Pastor Michael Ostermann officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Clyde, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association in care of Chaput Mortuary, PO Box 291, Clyde Kansas 66938. For online condolences please visit www.chaputbuoy.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.