Shirley Diane Griffin Strange, 81, passed away surrounded by family on Aug. 12th, 2023, at her family home in Liberty, Missouri. Shirley was born at home in Excelsior Springs on Nov. 12th, 1941, to her parents, Bessie Mae King Griffin and Arvil Elroy Griffin Sr.
Shirley and Don originally met on a blind date at a bowling alley thanks to a few mutual friends. Shortly thereafter, Shirley and Don were united in marriage at Arley United Methodist Church on May 20th, 1960. Together, they celebrated 63 years of love, laughter and travel.
Shirley and Don welcomed two children to their home. While raising their children, Shirley tended her gardens, bowled and golfed. Twenty-one years after graduation from high school, Shirley attended Maple Woods College and received an associate's degree in business. After gaining her degree, Shirley became an Office Manager with a license in insurance at American Family Insurance with her husband, Don. Together, through American Family Insurance, Shirley and Don traveled North America together to multiple conventions, always taking a little extra time to golf at their destination.
Shirley spent most of her days, when not golfing, bowling and square dancing, outside in her garden. She tended to her flowers, vegetables, fruit, shrubbery and trees daily. It seemed she was always buying one more tree to add to her expansive collection.
Shirley is proceeded in death by her parents, Arvil Elroy Griffin, Sr., Bessie Mae King; and her brother, Arvil Elroy Griffin, Jr.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald R. Strange of Liberty, Mo; her children, Barbara R. Strange Bowers (Mike Bowers) of Liberty, Mo. and Brad R. Strange of Liberty, Mo.; grandchildren, Nicholas E. Bowers (Alicia Loughrey) of Liberty, Mo. and Kimberly R. Bowers of Liberty, Mo. Surviving family includes Bill Griffin (Linda Hayes) of Missouri City, Mo., Judy Griffin Moore (Leonard Moore) of Gravois Mills, Mo., Betsy Griffin Moore (Robert Moore- deceased) of Excelsior Springs, Mo. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation and services will be held at Liberty United Methodist Church located at 1001 Sunset Ave., Liberty, MO 64068. The visitation for Shirley will be held on Friday, Aug. 18th from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19th. A graveside service will be follow at South Point Cemetery in Orrick, Missouri, located on Bruns Road, Orrick, MO 64077.
It is requested for those attending services dress in business casual attire for the comfort of the expected heat.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Stroke Association and the American Diabetes Association. The family wishes to send their gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at St. Luke's Neuroscience Institute and The Ascend Hospice company.
