Shirley Joan (Clubb) Shields, 74, of Excelsior Springs and former longtime Liberty resident, passed away Nov. 30, 2021, at Liberty Hospital with loved ones at her side.
Shirley was born Sept. 4, 1947, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Dale E. and Claudine J. (Schultheiss) Clubb. Shirley worked many years as a child care provider in Liberty and also worked as a CNA for the Odd Fellows Home and a CNA and in food service for The Cedars of Liberty.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Claudine; husband, Jacob Shields; and brother, Douglas Clubb.
Survivors include her siblings, Don Clubb (Sue), Dennis Clubb (Bonnie), Dan Clubb, Darla Clubb, Linda McDowell and Robert Lane (JoAnn); many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends, including Coby Greenwood, Gavin Greenwood and Brooke Mitchell, Kristen and Charlie Thomas, and her "grandchildren" Blake and Sophia Cox.
Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Graveside services will follow the visitation at Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.
Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
