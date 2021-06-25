Shirley Jean Harnish, 84, lifelong resident of Liberty, MO, passed away June 19, 2021. A visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., with memorial services to follow at 2 p.m., all on Saturday, July 3 at Hosanna! Lutheran Church, 2800 N. Church Rd., Liberty, MO 64068. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Hosanna! Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 2800 N. Church Rd., or the Dream Factory of Kansas City, PO Box 26185, Overland Park, KS 66225.
Shirley was born July 30, 1936 in Liberty, MO to Earl and Carrie Banks. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1954. Shirley was joined in marriage to Arthur W. Harnish on Sept. 7, 1957. She worked as a secretary during her working years, and retired from William Jewell College as secretary to the Physical Plant in 1991.
Shirley was a charter member of Hosanna! Lutheran Church and served as treasurer from 1999-2003 and memorial fund treasurer from 2004-2010. She was active in the women’s group, bible study, and chime choir. Shirley was also a lector, communion assistant, and funeral luncheon coordinator. She was a member of the New Walnut Grove Club, where she served as both secretary and president. When Shirley wasn’t working or volunteering at her church, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl R. and Carrie E. Banks; her brothers, Earnest R. and Verne E. Banks; and her sister, Winona Honeycutt.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 63 years, Arthur Harnish; her sons, David Harnish (Timma), and Stephen Harnish (Kimberly); her grandsons, Bradley Harnish, Jonathan Harnish, Trenton Harnish, Steven Winscott, Joshua Winscott (Fallon), and Matthew Winscott (Kayla); her granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Madearis (John); three great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends.
Fond memories and condolences for Shirley may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
