Shirley L. (Clevenger) Nolker

Shirley Lee Nolker passed away on July 29, 2023 at Liberty Hospital after suffering a stroke. Services will be held on Saturday, August 5 at Old Union Church in Lawson, MO, with visitation from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., and funeral at 12 p.m., followed by burial in Old Union Cemetery.
Shirley was born November 18, 1942, in Vibbard, Missouri, to the late Garnett L. and Polly L. (Wright) Clevenger. She attended Excelsior Springs High School, graduating in May 1960. She started working at Lawson Bank four days after graduating high school, where she worked for 27 years. After leaving Lawson Bank, Shirley worked at the bank on Highway 10, where the funeral home is now. She also worked at Excelsior Springs Hospital before joining the team at Liberty Hospital where she worked in the business office. She retired from Liberty Hospital in 2006.
On November 3, 2007, after dating for nearly 31 years, Shirley finally married the love of her life, Charles “Gene” Nolker, whom she was married for 10 years before he passed away on September 10, 2017.
Shirley was active in the Lawson community, and worked at Lawson City Hall from 2008 to 2018, before joining the team at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Lawson. She belonged to the Old Union Church and served on the Old Union Cemetery for over 18 years. Shirley joined the Eastern Star in June of 1963 in Lawson and remained a member to the day at the Jewel Chapter No. 492 of the Eastern Star in Liberty, MO. She has served in many capacities such as Worthy Matron and Secretary. She served as District Deputy Grand Matron in 1974.
Shirley participated in the Lawson Business and Professionals Women’s Club until the late 1970s. She loved to travel, visiting places such as Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and Mexico. Her favorite place to visit, however, was Idaho.
Shirley is survived by three stepchildren: Delbert (Brenda) Nolker of Lawson, MO, Kathy Nolker of St. Charles, MO and Susie (Tudor) Stinson-Melville of Chandler, AZ; three grandchildren: Chris (Ashley) Nolker of Liberty, MO, Andy Nolker of Blue Springs, MO, and Jessica Nolker of Omaha, NE; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by granddaughter, Nicki Sorrels.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO and Hidden Valley Funeral Home, Lawson, MO
