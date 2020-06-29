Skip January, 66, of Smithville, Missouri passed away June 23, 2020.
Survived by his wife Louise January; children Annalee (Alan Disch) January, Amanda January and Chip (April) January; granddaughters Sydney Disch, Isabella January, Danica Macek, Katie Macek, and Whitney January; sister Carolyn Schroeder; brother Rick (Stella) January.
Services were held Saturday, June 27th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Burial with Military Honors: Paradise Cemetery Smithville
Donations: Providence Hickel House.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.